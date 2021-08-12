e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 11:22 PM IST

Bhopal: Notice to five petrol pumps sans PUC centre

Staff Reporter
| Photo by Gustavo Fring from Pexels

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): District administration has issued show cause notice to five petrol pumps on Thursday for not having Pollution Under Control (PUC) Centers even after Supreme Court order in connection with motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply, Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) Order, 2005.

Those petrol pumps which have been served show cause notice include LN Sahu Fuel Services (BPCL), Pipliya; M/S UKT Enterprises BPCL, Mandideep Road; M/s Maruti Nandan Auto Services, BPCL, Khajurikalan; M/s Prabhat Sales and Services, BPCL, Ashoka Garden and M/s Khajuri Highway Services IOCL, Khajuri Sadak.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on 22nd March 2021 has published the Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply, Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) (Amendment) Order, 2021 to further amend the Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply, Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) Order, 2005.

Food and Civil Supplies teams conducted comprehensive checking in petrol pumps and served show cause notices.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 11:22 PM IST

