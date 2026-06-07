Mumbai: Persistent Cold, Nosebleeds Reveal Rare Cancer In 17-Year-Old; Teen Makes Full Recovery | Representative Image/ Investopedia

Navi Mumbai: A 17-year-old boy who initially presented with what appeared to be a persistent cold accompanied by occasional nosebleeds was later diagnosed with nasopharyngeal carcinoma, a rare cancer located behind the nose, and has now achieved a complete response following treatment at a Navi Mumbai hospital.

The teenager first developed recurrent episodes of common cold and epistaxis (nosebleeds) in November 2024, symptoms that are often dismissed as routine ailments in adolescents. However, when he began experiencing progressively worsening headaches, doctors initiated further investigations that ultimately revealed a malignant tumour in the nasopharynx.

Persistent nasal blockage, recurrent nosebleeds, headaches, hearing problems, or swelling in the neck can sometimes be warning signs of nasopharyngeal cancer, though they are frequently mistaken for common ENT conditions, particularly in younger patients.

By the time the patient reached Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai, the disease had already spread to multiple lymph nodes in the neck, making timely diagnosis and treatment critical. Imaging studies revealed a metabolically active nasopharyngeal mass measuring approximately 3.6 x 2.4 cm, along with multiple involved cervical lymph nodes. Fortunately, there was no evidence of distant metastasis, and the disease was staged as cT2N2M0, said doctor from Hospital.

A biopsy of the mass confirmed non-keratinizing squamous cell carcinoma, largely differentiated subtype. The patient subsequently underwent three cycles of neoadjuvant chemotherapy with Cisplatin and Gemcitabine, resulting in a significant reduction in both the size and metabolic activity of the tumour and affected lymph nodes.

Under the care of Dr. Sandeep De and the multidisciplinary oncology team, the patient then received definitive concurrent chemoradiation, consisting of precision radiation therapy to a total dose of 70 Gy in 33 fractions along with concurrent chemotherapy. The treatment was completed successfully.

Commenting on the case, Dr. Sandeep De, Department of Radiation Oncology, Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai, said, "The patient was planned for neoadjuvant chemotherapy and received three cycles of Cisplatin and Gemcitabine. A response assessment PET-CT demonstrated a significant reduction in both the size and metabolic activity of the primary tumour and nodal disease, suggestive of a partial response. Subsequently, the patient was treated with definitive concurrent chemoradiation to a total dose of 70 Gy in 33 fractions along with concurrent chemotherapy. The treatment was completed successfully."

A follow-up PET-CT scan performed three months after completion of treatment demonstrated a complete metabolic response, with no evidence of residual active disease either at the primary site or within the cervical lymph nodes.

Dr. De added, "A follow-up PET-CT performed three months after completion of treatment demonstrated complete metabolic response, with no evidence of residual metabolically active disease at the primary site or in the cervical lymph nodes. The patient is currently on regular follow-up and remains clinically stable."

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