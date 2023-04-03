Mumbai: Penance, sermons and vargodas to mark Mahavir Jayanti

Representational image |

Visiting temples, living by the ideals of Lord Mahavira, participating in Vargodas (rath yatras) and doing penance are the ways in which Jains look forward to celebrating Lord Mahavir Jayanti today. Lord Mahavir is the last of the 24 Tirthankaras in Jainism and Jains make it a point to live by his teachings.

People look to live by the message of Lord Mahavir



"Lord Mahavir is the last of the 24 Tirthankaras of this (descending) time cycle. In this cycle, things only become worse. He was a great social and spiritual reformist of his time. He raised his voice against prevailing rituals against animal sacrifice that was most important. He was against gender discrimination and caste hierarchy and rituals. On Mahavir Janma Kalyanak day, people look to live by the message Lord Mahavir Swami propagated," said Prof. Dr. Bipin Doshi, founder of Jainology endowment at University of Mumbai.

Among the teachings were equality of all living beings, equanimity that is having a calm state of mind with no extreme thought or expression and eco-friendliness that is to save earth, water, air, plants and all living beings. "On this day many people do penance and listen to sermons on Lord Mahavir. They even undertake fasts of different kinds," added Doshi.

How community members celebrate Mahavir Jayanti?



Abhay Khona, a member of the community makes it a point of getting up early and doing prayers on this day. "That is followed by participating in Vargoda and doing some penance and listening to sermons. My family normally follows the prayer pattern every day but on this day we make it a point of observing Chauvihar (eating before sunset)," said Khona, a Bhandup resident. Community members also make it a point of attending various cultural events on this day.