Mumbai: Pediatrics ward of Asia's biggest TB hospital in Sewri struggles to find doctors; plans to advertise vacant posts

Mumbai: Despite the revival of the pediatrics ward at the civic-run tuberculosis hospital in Sewri after a gap of four years, the facility is still hunting for two doctors as those appointed for the job refused to join at the eleventh hour.

Now, the hospital is planning to advertise for the vacant posts. A senior official said they are waiting for the higher authorities to sign the proposal for giving advertisements. Speaking about the appointees' refusal to join the hospital, the official said, “We don't know the exact reason behind their denial to join the hospital. However, one of the pediatricians said she is going to Italy and will join after two months; which means she also does not want to work in the TB ward. Meanwhile, we are again planning to give an advertisement for vacant posts but waiting for a final signature from the higher authorities,” he said.

Asia's biggest TB hospital

The Sewri facility is Asia's biggest TB hospital, which has the capacity to cater or admit nearly 1,000 patients but they have not admitted any child patient since the last four years.

“Earlier, there were only 10 beds for paediatric patients but now there are 20 beds. The appointment of experts will help to treat kids suffering from pulmonary and non-pulmonary ailments,” said a doctor.

Dr Lalit Anande, former medical superintendent, said the treatment of child patients at the Sewri facility has stopped since 2018 when former Additional Municipal Commissioner Idzes Kunda had issued show-cause notice and suspended nurses for dereliction of duties. Though the hospital has again started treating children there is a requirement of good doctors, who will fearlessly treat kids.

"Look for experts under their own roof"

“The civic body needs to look for experts under their own roof and should not wait for advertising to find eligible candidates. We have good doctors in our major hospitals and medical colleges, who can also do tele-consultation,” he said.

As a stopgap measure for the period when the Sewri hospital's pediatrics ward was shut, the BMC had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Wadia Hospital for treating children suffering from TB.

Read Also Maharashtra State Health Department plans to rope 45 NGOs with doctors to locate TB patients