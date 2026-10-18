Mumbai: Pedestrian Escapes Unhurt After 3 Men Allegedly Open Fire In Wadala; All Accused Detained | VIDEO |

Mumbai: Three men travelling in an Ola car allegedly fired three rounds of gunfire at a man walking along the street in Wadala on Saturday. The man escaped unhurt.

The Mumbai Police have detained three people in connection with the firing.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Firing near SIWS College

According to reports, the incident occurred on Saturday night near SIWS College on R.A. Kidwai Road, around the 4 Rasta junction in Wadala West. The three accused allegedly opened fire at the man while he was walking along the path.

Visuals from the incident site have surfaced on social media. Following the incident, police personnel rushed to the spot, and an investigation was initiated to establish the circumstances surrounding the firing.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police detain three people

Upon receiving information about the incident, officials from Matunga Police, Crime Branch Unit 4, and DCP Zone 4 Anurag Jain arrived at the spot. Police have detained three people, including the main accused, as part of the investigation.

According to an NDTV report, a forensic team also reached the scene to collect evidence. The findings are expected to help investigators reconstruct the sequence of events and determine the circumstances leading up to the alleged shooting.

Motive yet to be established

Police are examining the suspects’ movements and the events preceding the incident. The motive behind the attack has not yet been established.

Further legal action is underway, and additional details regarding the detained suspects and the weapon allegedly used are awaited as the investigation continues.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/