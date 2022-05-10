Mumbai: P.D. Hinduja college of Nursing completes 40 years  

The valedictory program to celebrate 40 years of P.D. Hinduja College of Nursing was conducted at the hospital on 29th April 2022 followed by a graduation ceremony for the 12th Batch of B.Sc. Nursing, 10th batch of M.Sc. Nursing, 3rd Batch of Wound Care Nursing and 3rd Batch of Fellowship Lactation Nurse Practitioner.

The nursing courses marked a distinction by educating 828 nurses, 128 postgraduates, 13 Lactation Nurse Fellows, 41 Wound Nursing specialists and 7 Ph.D. students. This occasion marks a milestone for the college in being one of the oldest private institutions in the city which is equipped with great academic facilities for an outstanding learning environment to ensure quality education is passed on.

Thus, this year of celebration was to commemorate the success of the past and march towards the future, following the core principles given by the founder Shri Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja. It was also a joyous occasion to reflect on and remind of the legacy left behind by Madam Lalita Hinduja, the founder of the school of nursing college.

The pandemic was a revelation to those who were not familiar with the indispensable backbone of the healthcare industry, the nurses. Nurses make up 59% of the world’s health workforce. We need to prepare from today and tackle this problem for a safer future.

This year’s theme for the celebration was ‘Rekindle dedication and Advance fearlessly’, which was in symphony with the founder’s guiding principles Late Shree P.D. Hinduja. This was unveiled by Dr Jaya Kuruvilla, Principal at P.D.Hinduja Hospital College of Nursing who said, “PD Hinduja definitely takes pride in being the oldest and most prestigious pioneering institution, imparting new skills, ever changing, and ever evolving with new developments to be well equipped for the future. It has been my pleasure to guide this institution along with all the expertise of professionals and encouraging leadership.” Dr Rathi Balachandran, Assistant Director General (Nursing) Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, New Delhi was the chief guest for the evening, who virtually joined in and imparted enlightening knowledge.

On the occasion, Mr. Gautam Khanna, CEO, PD Hinduja & MRC shared, "This is a moment of pride and honor for all of us associated with P.D. Hinduja College of Nursing, as we complete 40 years. This milestone has been possible due to the diligent work, sincerity and constant faith of the staff, faculty & the students. The Institute has grown over the years, amassed several accolades and is regarded as amongst the best Nursing Colleges in the country. Soon, India alone will need 4.3 million more nurses to meet the standards set up by WHO. P.D. Hinduja College of Nursing will continue to offer top-notch education and practical exposure to our students to prepare them for fast changing requirements of the healthcare industry.

An EDUTECH session was conducted for the alumni of the college through a hybrid system. Further keeping in mind, the need for positive reinforcement, Brahma Kumari Vinita took this opportunity to conduct a session on the Art of Positive Thinking & a session on Discover The Self Within You was also conducted by Ms Shardhha Sankulkar to ease the members regarding the indefinity that the future holds As part of the program, reports of the yearlong activities focusing on academics and social outreach and cultural aspects were presented by the Organizing Secretary, Prof. Siman Xavier. The students at the Nursing college presented the NAVRASA, which showcased their colossal talent in the theme-based performances. Alumni across the globe joined the program virtually and several of them had the opportunity to attend this prestigious day in person.



Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 03:19 PM IST