Mumbai Pays Tribute To Kargil Heroes On 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas At Colaba Military Station |

Mumbai: On the solemn occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the 27th anniversary of India's victory in the 1999 Kargil War was commemorated with dignity and reverence at Colaba Military Station in Mumbai.

Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, PVSM, AVSM, NM, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command; Lt Gen DS Kushwah, PVSM, AVSM, SM, General Officer Commanding, Maharashtra, Gujarat & Goa Area; and Air Vice Marshal Prashant Sharad Wadodkar, Air Officer Commanding, Maharashtra Area, along with officers from the Tri-Services, civil dignitaries, and veterans, paid homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation by laying wreaths at the Shaheed Smarak in Colaba.

The valour, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment of the Kargil heroes continue to inspire generations and reaffirm the Armed Forces' enduring ethos of service to the nation.

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