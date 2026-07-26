'India Builds Data Centres, Pakistan Builds Radicalisation Centres': Rajnath Singh On Kargil Vijay Diwas

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday delivered a strong message to Pakistan while addressing the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorations in Ladakh's Dras. Highlighting India's strides in technology, innovation and economic growth, Singh contrasted them with what he described as Pakistan's continued nurturing of terrorism and radicalisation.

Speaking at the Kargil War Memorial, the Defence Minister said India's development trajectory stood in stark contrast to Pakistan's priorities.

'India Builds Data Centres, Pakistan Builds Radicalisation Centres'

Drawing a series of comparisons between the two countries, Singh said India was focused on innovation and nation-building while Pakistan remained engaged in activities linked to terrorism.

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"India is building data centres, while Pakistan is building radicalisation centres. While India is connecting the world through UPI, Pakistan is connecting terrorism through hawala."

He continued by contrasting India's industrial and technological achievements with Pakistan's alleged terror infrastructure.

"While India is manufacturing semiconductors, Pakistan is producing suicide bombers. While India is sending satellites into space, Pakistan remains engaged in sending terrorists across the border. While India is providing software to the world, Pakistan is supplying terror."

Warning Against Any 'Misadventure'

The Defence Minister warned Pakistan against attempting to disrupt India's progress through cross-border activities, asserting that the country's armed forces were prepared to respond decisively.

"Our paths are different. If Pakistan attempts to obstruct our progress through its nefarious designs, our brave armed forces are fully prepared to give a befitting reply."

He also reiterated the Narendra Modi government's long-standing position that any future dialogue with Pakistan would only concern Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), which India considers an integral part of the country.

Paying Tribute To Kargil Heroes

Earlier in the day, Singh attended the Shradhanjali Samaroh (wreath-laying ceremony) at the Kargil War Memorial as the chief guest, paying homage to the soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil conflict.

He also participated in the Indian Army's Shaurya Sandhya programme, which honoured the courage and sacrifice of the armed forces during Operation Vijay. During the ceremony, Singh presented ceremonial kalash to family members of several fallen soldiers.

27 Years Of Operation Vijay

The Indian Army is organising a series of commemorative events in Dras to mark the 27th anniversary of Operation Vijay, the military operation launched to evict Pakistani intruders from strategic heights in the Kargil sector in 1999.

Observed every year on July 26, Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorates India's victory in the conflict and honours the courage, sacrifice and determination of the soldiers who reclaimed the occupied peaks under extremely challenging conditions.