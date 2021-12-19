Mumbai: Paving way for a pothole-free ride, MMRDA proposes revamp of Western and Eastern Express highways

Mumbaikars could soon enjoy a pothole-free ride on city highways. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has proposed revamp of both the Western and Eastern Express highways (WEH and EEH). It has floated a tender to appoint a consultant for review and revise the detailed project report (DPR) of main carriageway on both these highways comprising two-plus-two lanes.

The entire monsoon this year, the WEH was riddled with potholes, some as big as craters, resulting in many accidental deaths that the authorities found impossible to justify. The Free Press Journal reported the motorists’ plight and the alleged half-hearted action of the authorities. The potholes also resulted in hours-long traffic jams, delaying office-goers who were relying on private transport as the trains had been suspended owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The proposed revamp work on the WEH will be undertaken between Dahisar and Mahim; and on EEH between Sion and Majiwada in Thane. Lakhs of commuters from Gujarat and Nashik travel on these two city highways on a daily basis. At any given point, even in the dry months, there are massive traffic jams here.

To ensure a smooth commuting experience, the MMRDA has decided to revise the earlier proposed plan. Moreover, as these two roads are connected to the city airport and travellers from other countries and states use them, the planning authority also wants to beautify the route on the lines of international standards, said an official who did not wish to be named.

Meanwhile, the MMRDA had planned to install underground tanks so that in monsoon water does not inundate on roads. Besides, CCTV cameras and speakers will be installed to keep a watch on traffic. Also, WiFi and other facilities will be there on the highway, said the official.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 08:26 AM IST