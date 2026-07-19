Mumbai: Patients Face 15–20-Day Wait For Sonography At BMC's MT Agrawal Hospital In Mulund Amid Staff, Equipment Shortage

Patients at MT Agrawal Hospital are facing long delays for sonography appointments due to limited diagnostic facilities | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 18, 2026: Barely months after its inauguration, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) MT Agrawal Super Speciality Hospital in Mulund has come under scrutiny over the lack of basic diagnostic facilities, with patients alleging they have to wait up to 15–20 days, and in some cases nearly a month, for a sonography appointment.

Despite an investment of around Rs 470 crore, the hospital has only one sonography machine and one radiologist, resulting in a growing backlog of patients. The delay has become a major concern, particularly for pregnant women and those requiring urgent diagnostic evaluation.

Diagnostic Bottleneck Emerges

Officials from the hospital's sonography department said emergency cases and pregnant women are given priority. However, due to the heavy patient load, many others are being assigned appointments 15 to 20 days later.

The hospital's shortcomings first came to light during the recent BEST bus accident in Bhandup, when several injured patients had to be shifted to other hospitals due to inadequate treatment facilities. Since then, complaints regarding the availability of medical services have continued to surface.

Hospital officials said the situation has worsened because sonography services at Veer Savarkar Municipal Hospital and Seven Rasta Municipal Hospital are currently non-functional. As a result, patients from both hospitals are being referred to MT Agrawal Hospital, placing additional pressure on its already overstretched sonography unit.

"At present, the hospital has only one sonography machine and one doctor. Patients from two other civic hospitals are also being referred here as their ultrasound services are not operational," a doctor from the hospital's sonography department said.

Opposition Raises Concerns

Meanwhile, on Friday, Leader of the Opposition Kishori Pednekar visited the hospital along with local corporator Rajol Sanjay Patil to review healthcare services.

Pednekar said healthcare services cannot be compromised and assured that the issue would be taken up with the civic administration to ensure the required infrastructure and manpower are provided.

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Patil said efforts would be made to ensure residents of Mulund and Bhandup do not face difficulties in accessing treatment and that non-functional diagnostic services in civic hospitals are restored at the earliest.

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