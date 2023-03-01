Mumbai: Pathway of Jogeshwari station foot over bridge to be shut for 6th line work

The east side pathway of the middle foot over bridge (FOB) of Jogeshwari station will be closed from Thursday for the ongoing work of the 6th line between Mumbai Central and Borivali under MUTP Phase -2. Apart from that, the south west staircase of the north FOB at Platform No. 1 of Mahim station will also be closed from Thursday to carry out the work of improving facilities.

According to Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, the existing three metre wide pathway connecting middle FOB to east side at Jogeshwari station will be closed from Thursday to March 31 for modification of existing pathway and for dismantling the old RRI building that comes in the middle of the alignment of proposed 6th line at Jogeshwari (East).

During this period, the middle FOB can be used on platform No. 1/2 and platform No. 3/4. Passengers can use the south FOB for movement through the east side of the station.

Moreover, the south west staircase of the north FOB at platform No. 1 will remain closed from March 3.

The south west staircase of the north FOB at platform No. 1 will be dismantled to install a new escalator. "As part of the station improvement work being carried out at Mahim station, the staircase of the north FOB at platform No. 1 will remain closed from Thursday. Passengers can use the south east staircase of the same FOB at platform No. 1, " said an official of WR.