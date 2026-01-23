Mumbai, Parts Of Thane & Bhiwandi To Face 10% Water Cut As BMC Undertakes Maintenance Work; Know If Your Area Is Affected

Mumbai: Mumbai To Face 10% Water Cut As BMC Undertakes Maintenance Work. | Representative Photo

Mumbai: Parts of Mumbai will face a 10 percent water cut from January 27 to February 7, 2026, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced on Friday, January 23. The civic body said the reduction in supply is due to annual maintenance work on the pneumatic gate system at Pise in neighbouring Thane district. According to PTI, the maintenance is necessary to ensure the smooth functioning of the water distribution system.

The maintenance work is expected to disrupt water supply across a large part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, affecting most civic wards in the island city and eastern suburbs, officials said. Additionally, several areas under the Thane and Bhiwandi municipal corporations that receive their water supply from the BMC are also likely to face interruptions.

Furthermore, the civic body has urged residents in the affected areas to use water judiciously and avoid wastage during the maintenance period.

Water Cut In Mulund & Bhandup (West)

The BMC has also announced a scheduled water pipeline relocation and repair work in Bhandup West and Mulund West on January 27, 2026. The work is expected to take 24 hours, during which water supply to Bhandup, Mulund and parts of Thane city will remain suspended.

The BMC’s Hydraulic Engineering Department has scheduled the relocation and maintenance work to reconfigure key water infrastructure in the eastern suburbs. Under the project, 12 existing water connections linked to the 2,400 mm Vaitarna main pipeline at Mulund West will be shifted and integrated with the larger 2,750 mm Upper Vaitarna main pipeline. In addition, the civic body will carry out protective measures, including the installation of iron covers on sections of the 2,400 mm Vaitarna pipeline in the Khindipada area of Bhandup West, to strengthen the system and ensure operational safety.

