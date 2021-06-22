Mumbai: Parts of Navi Mumbai to face dry taps today

Parts of the city will witness dry taps on Wednesday as the water supply department will be carrying out pipeline repair work from Morbe Dam to Digha. Areas that will be affected are Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Vashi, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli and Airoli. Due to repair works, the Bhokarpada water treatment plant will be shut.

According to an official from the NMMC’s water supply department, there was leakage in the pipelines, which requires immediate attention. “The repair work will be carried out on Wednesday, following which the water supply will be cut,” said an official from NMMC’s water supply department.

Also, during this period, apart from the NMMC areas, there will be no water supply in Kamothe and Kharghar nodes that fall under CIDCO’s jurisdiction.

However, the water supply will be restored on Thursday. But the pressure will be low. Meanwhile, the civic body has appealed to citizens to cooperate by using water sparingly and judiciously during this period.