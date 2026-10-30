Mumbai, Parts Of Maharashtra Receive Rainfall As Cyclone Arnab's Circulation Brings Relief From October Heat

Rainfall brings a drop in Mumbai's temperatures, with Bhandup recording the city's highest rainfall at 35.6 mm | Photo Credits: Anil Shinde - FPJ

Mumbai, October 30, 2026: Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra witnessed rainfall on Friday morning, bringing much-needed relief from the October heat. The rains were the result of upper-air circulation due to Cyclone 'Arnab'.

The change in weather conditions lowered the maximum temperature in Mumbai to 32.6°C, which was 2.1°C below normal. The mercury dropped by almost 3°C in 24 hours.

Although no warning has been issued for Saturday, similar weather conditions are expected to continue. As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 24 hours, the skies will remain partly cloudy, with the possibility of light rain. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 33°C and 25°C, respectively.

Several districts in the interior are likely to witness light rain accompanied by thunderstorms on Saturday. However, no warning has been issued by the IMD.

IMD Explains Weather System Behind Rainfall

As per the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) regional weather inference, "There is a Well Marked Low Pressure Area (Remnant of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm "Arnab"). An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over South Gujarat & neighbourhood and a trough runs from eastcentral Arabian Sea Maharashtra coast to cyclonic circulation associated with the low pressure area over north Chhattisgarh & adjoining East Madhya Pradesh across Konkan Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha at 1.5 km above mean sea level."

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Mumbai Weather Stations Record Rainfall

Weather stations in Mumbai which recorded the highest rainfall on Friday morning:

S Ward, Bhandup: 35.6 mm

T Ward, Mulund: 20.8 mm

Vikhroli West: 19.8 mm

NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel: 9.4 mm

MHB Municipal School, Malad: 6.2 mm

Vaibhav Nagar, Chembur: 7.2 mm

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