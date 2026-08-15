Mumbai: Partially Collapsed Old Bungalow Falls Onto Adjoining Ganga Ashram Chawl In Walkeshwar, 3 Rescued Unharmed

A portion of an old bungalow collapsed onto the adjoining Ganga Ashram chawl in Walkeshwar on Saturday | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 15, 2026: A partially collapsed old bungalow fell onto a nearby chawl in Walkeshwar on Saturday. Rescue teams pulled three people from the debris, all of whom were found to be unharmed. No injuries were reported in the incident, said a civic official.

The incident occurred at 9.45 am on Walkeshwar Road in the Tin Batti area, opposite Anurag Building and near Jabareshwar Gully. According to civic officials, a portion of a ground-plus-two-storey structure collapsed onto the adjoining Ganga Ashram chawl. Emergency response teams were immediately mobilised to the site.

A view of Fancy Nest building, which collapsed on the adjacent chawl at Malabar Hill, in Mumbai. Three persons Nirmala Singh (65), Mahindra Singh (45) and Laxmi Shukla (55), were trapped inside the debris for half an hour later rescued | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Rescue Teams Search Debris

Teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, ambulance services and the concerned civic ward were deployed at the spot. Rescue personnel searched the collapsed section and surrounding areas to ascertain whether anyone was trapped under the debris.

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Officials said three people were rescued from the site, all of whom were found to be unharmed. No injuries were reported. The exact cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained. The structure has been identified as a cessed building, and the BMC has informed the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) for further action.

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