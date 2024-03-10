Mumbai: Partial Opening Of Coastal Road With Traffic Restrictions From March 12

Coastal Road | Vijay Gohil

Sambhaji Maharaj Marg (Coastal Road), constructed for fast traffic, will be partially opened for vehicular traffic on Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road, from Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction to Marine Drive (Princess Street Bridge) southbound.

From March 12, Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg (Coastal Road) will be open for all vehicles, following vehicular traffic between 8 am to 8 pm from Monday to Friday.

It is strictly forbidden to stop vehicles, get down to take pictures, and engage in videography by passengers on the said route. Legal action will be taken if any such case is found.