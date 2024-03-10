 Mumbai: Partial Opening Of Coastal Road With Traffic Restrictions From March 12
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Partial Opening Of Coastal Road With Traffic Restrictions From March 12

Mumbai: Partial Opening Of Coastal Road With Traffic Restrictions From March 12

It is strictly forbidden to stop vehicles, get down to take pictures, and engage in videography by passengers on the said route. Legal action will be taken if any such case is found.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Sunday, March 10, 2024, 10:46 PM IST
article-image
Coastal Road | Vijay Gohil

Sambhaji Maharaj Marg (Coastal Road), constructed for fast traffic, will be partially opened for vehicular traffic on Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road, from Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction to Marine Drive (Princess Street Bridge) southbound.

From March 12, Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg (Coastal Road) will be open for all vehicles, following vehicular traffic between 8 am to 8 pm from Monday to Friday.

Read Also
Shiv Sena UBT Leaders To Boycott Inauguration Of Coastal Road's South-Bound Arm
article-image

It is strictly forbidden to stop vehicles, get down to take pictures, and engage in videography by passengers on the said route. Legal action will be taken if any such case is found.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Partial Opening Of Coastal Road With Traffic Restrictions From March 12

Mumbai: Partial Opening Of Coastal Road With Traffic Restrictions From March 12

Congress Leader Sanjay Nirupam Questions Alliance Ethics As Thackeray Announces Shiv Sena Candidate...

Congress Leader Sanjay Nirupam Questions Alliance Ethics As Thackeray Announces Shiv Sena Candidate...

Mira-Bhayandar: Alert RPF Cops Save Woman Who Slipped From Moving Train

Mira-Bhayandar: Alert RPF Cops Save Woman Who Slipped From Moving Train

Mumbai: Man Held For Smuggling ₹63 Lakh Gold In Rectum

Mumbai: Man Held For Smuggling ₹63 Lakh Gold In Rectum

Mumbai: Man Stabbed By Neighbour In Late-Night Clash; Case Filed

Mumbai: Man Stabbed By Neighbour In Late-Night Clash; Case Filed