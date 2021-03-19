Mumbai: Partial AC WR local plan gathers steam, but there may be no first class

Finally, plans for a semi-air conditioned (AC) train for Mumbai seem to be moving ahead slowly but steadily. The Railway Board in Delhi recently asked the Western Railway to consider running a semi-AC local train. Sources said that plans for a 15-car semi-AC local are more or less finalised, although it might not have a first-class compartment.

As per the current plans, the 15-car train will comprise 9 general, non-AC coaches and 6 AC ones. According to railway officials, the nine cars will only have second class compartments, including the ladies coaches, those for the physically challenged and a luggage coach. The 6-car AC coaches will be attached to these, making up a 15-car semi-AC local.

“The whole idea is that passengers who travel in First Class will migrate to the AC coaches,” said a railway official on condition of anonymity.

A five-member committee has also been formed to study the various aspects of a semi-AC local train, and it will soon submit a report to the Railway Board. The board will consider the feasibility of running a combination of 6 AC and 6 non-AC car train.