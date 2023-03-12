Mumbai: Part of Dahisar bridge opens up for vehicular movement

Dahisar River | representative pic

Mumbai: A part of a reconstructed bridge over the Dahisar river at Srikrishna Nagar at Borivli (E) has been opened up for pedestrians and vehicular movement by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday evening.

The BMC has appointed consultant to get permission from the forest department as a part of the bridge work in the second phase comes under Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

The bridge connects Western Express highway to Srikrishna Nagar, Abhinav Nagar and Shantivan. It was closed in October 2021 after a part of it collapsed and the bridge was declared dangerous for vehicular movement. The tender was immediately invited for the demolition and construction of the crucial connect in January 2022. The old bridge was demolished and the civic body started the reconstruction work in April 2022.

A senior civic official said, " The total length of the bridge is 41.5 metres and width is 22 metres. It is constructed using integrated deck slab and bridge peeler method. In first phase work of 11 metres bridge with two lanes has been completed. The remaining 11.30 metre wide bridge will be completed in the second phase after we receive the no-disturbance certificate from the Forest Department.

The BMC has appointed a consultant to obtain the no-disturbance certificate from the Sanjay Gandhi National Park Forest Department. The Udhav Thackeray faction had protested in the last month to start the bridge.

Read Also Good news Thanekars! 5th lane of new Kalwa creek bridge opened for traffic