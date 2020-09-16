Mumbai: Part of caves in Girgaon near Metro 3 project work site, vehicular traffic shut

A portion of a road caved in at JSS road near Metro 3 (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ line) project work site towards Zaobawadi Ram Mandir (Temple). The road caved in on an early Wednesday morning. The mishap led to causing inconvenience to residents and motorists after vehicular traffic was shut.

The road where the cave-in occurred is located near Krantinagar (Dhobighat) area of Girgaum. The entire stretch towards Gaiwadi have been eroded and has become dangerous, complain residents of the area. Meanwhile, traffic in the area has been diverted.

As heavy vehicles pass through the Krantinagar road, the road is a busy junction and witnesses heavy traffic snarls daily. "The incident could have been fatal. This is due to underground digging done for the Metro 3 project. This is the first time in decades we witnessed that areas in South Mumbai had suffered such unprecedented flooding. All this is due to ongoing construction of metro project," said Nandkumar Gaikwad, a local resident.

According to the preliminary information received from the BMC no casualty has been reported in the incident. However as underground metro corridor work on the stretch, the portion where the road caved in has been barricaded by the Metro 3 site workers.

However this is not the first road cave-in incident Girgaon has witnessed. In August 2013, a road caved in Girgaon Chowpatty after a water pipeline burst. In April 2014, a road near Wilson road, Girgaon Chowpatty had caved in. In May 2017, a portion of the road caved in following a major excavation work carried out for a redevelopment project on Dubash lane.

More details on the incident is awaited.