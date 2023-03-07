Mumbai: Part of balcony collapses in Mulund, 3 children among 4 injured

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Part of balcony collapses in Mulund, 3 children among 4 injured

Tuesday, March 07, 2023
Representative image | BL Soni

On Tuesday at 2:24 pm, a balcony collapsed in Nepali Chawl located in the Ramgadh Nagar area of Mulund (W) near Mumbai, causing injuries to four people, out of which three were children. The injured individuals were taken to Agrawal Hospital, where they received medical treatment and were later released. Among the injured were Anushka Devi (2.5 years), Shrikant Kachare (29), Yamuna Kumari (4), and Mukesh Pariyar (5).

