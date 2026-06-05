Mumbai Parsis Oppose Priests' Participation In London-Based Liberal Group's Webinars On Progressive Marriage & Faith | Farokh Mojia

Mumbai: A section of Mumbai’s Parsi-Zoroastrian community has expressed concern over reports that local priests will participate in webinars and events this month hosted by a London-based liberal religious group. The programmes, which discuss progressive views on marriage and faith, have drawn criticism from traditionalists within the micro-minority community.

Open Letter Appeal

Yezdi Hodiwalla, a Bandra resident, has issued an open letter to Vada Dasturji Tehemton Burjor Mirza, High Priest of the Iranshah at Udwada, the community’s most important shrine, urging him to withdraw from an upcoming online webinar. The event is scheduled to be chaired by Karishma Koka of the Ba Humata Foundation.

Ba Humata, meaning “With Good Thoughts”, says it aims to provide a platform for Zoroastrians worldwide to preserve and share the teachings of Zarathushtra, the prophet of the Zoroastrian faith.

Doctrinal Objections

In his letter, Hodiwalla raised objections regarding Koka’s parentage and the doctrinal validity of her Navjote (initiation ceremony), issues that remain contentious among orthodox Parsis. He argued that the participation of a senior ecclesiastical figure could be viewed as an endorsement of positions that challenge traditional religious boundaries concerning lineage and eligibility.

Noting that some priests had previously declined invitations to Ba Humata events amid similar concerns, Hodiwalla urged Mirza to reconsider his participation. He said his appeal was intended solely to safeguard the doctrinal integrity and long-standing traditions of the faith.

Integrity Appeal

However, Mirza denied any involvement in the webinar. “You have been misinformed. I am not taking part, nor have I been invited to the Ba Humata online webinar,” he said.

When contacted, Koka said some of the allegations circulating in Mumbai were inaccurate. “Let me think it over. I do not want to hurt any sensibilities,” she said, adding that she would respond to queries by email. However, subsequent messages seeking her email address went unanswered.

The issue of interfaith marriage and the religious status of children born from such unions has been debated within the Parsi community for more than a century. Parsi women have approached the courts to seek gender equality in religious laws.

Tehmton Adenwalla, a Grant Road resident, said orthodox Parsis believe members who marry outside the community forfeit their religious identity. “We want our Indian Parsi priests and laypersons to stay miles away from these webinars,” he said.

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