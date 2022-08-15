e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Parsis gear up for fiery new year celebrations

Parsi New Year is largely celebrated by Shahenshahis Parsis who form the seventy per cent of the community; the rest are Kadimis and Faslis.

Monday, August 15, 2022
An excited Maheringiz Khodaiji is engrossed in running all her errands by today, so that there is no work scheduled forTuesday, whichcorresponds with the Parsi New Year.

Hence, the Andheri resident is making way for memorable celebrations with family. Parsi New Year is largely celebrated by Shahenshahis Parsis who form the seventy per cent of the community; the rest are Kadimis and Faslis.

Named after their Shahenshahi calendar, this sect of Parsis came to India over 1,300years ago unlike the Irani Zoroastrians who landed a few centuries ago. Explaining the significance behind the Parsi new year, Dadar Athornan Institute principal Ramiyar Karanjia said, “When a new king sat on the throne in Iran, the calendar started from him. Hence, the name Shahenshahi calendar. The last Zoroastrian king was Yezdegard Shehriar III. The calendar is also known by his name. He sat on the throne on this day hence it’s celebrated as New Year.”

