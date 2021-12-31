Mumbai: Parinee Developers sell 30,000 sq ft office space in BKC for Rs 86 crore

Parinee Developers has managed to sell 30,000 sft of office space to a major Indian Gas Company. The deal pulled revenue of Rs 86 crore to the company said Mukesh Patel owner of the Parinee Developers to the Free Press Journal. He said, "The deal has not brought profit as such but yes as compared to previous deals, in commercial office space this deal has been lucrative especially when the entire world is in middle of the pandemic situation." He further asserted that the previous deal with a renowned private bank was sold for Rs 35,000 chargable carpet area whereas this deal was around Rs 28,000 chargeable carpet area; way less compared to the earlier one.

The owner of the company added that the said commercial space was sold out in its building named Parinee Crescenzo comprising 20 storeyed structure located in Mumbai’s Business District Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). In fact, it is one of the tallest buildings in BKC. The Indian had company purchased office space on 18th floor of this building.

In fact, this deal is one of the biggest purchase transactions that took place in the prime commercial real estate market in Mumbai this year. This successful deal was brough by Cushman & Wakefield, a global commercial real estate services firm.

Moreover, the Parinee Crescenzo building has about 50,000 sft of additional supply and is attracting a lot of interest from various other occupiers for purchase of office spaces for investment as well as for end use by corporates, Patel added. He explained, "During the peak of lockdown, the commercial real estate market witnessed subdued activity as most of the transactions were put on hold due to travel restrictions. However, with the easing of the pandemic-related restrictions and on the back of a successful vaccination drive, the corporates are gearing up for a gradual return to office policy and hence the market is seeing an increased interest from the occupiers."

Wherein this deal clearly indicate that companies have started making decisions regarding their office spaces. Indecisiveness due to lack of clarity on the COVID situation is gradually being replaced by decisive moves to achieve long term business objectives.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 10:25 PM IST