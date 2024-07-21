Mumbai: Padma Shri TK Murthy’s 100-Year Celebrations On Guru Purnima Day

Padma Shri TK Murthy | Facebook

On Sunday, Mumbai would celebrate the centenary ceremony of Padma Shri Thanu Krishna Murthy at the Shanmukhananda Hall in Sion. TK Murthy, the award-winning mridangam player, who would turn 100 this August, would be marking his Poornabhishekam at the city auditorium with a live performance – Tala Vadya Samarpanam.

The celebration includes religious ceremonies starting from 6am, and concludes with a musical tribute in the evening. Ganapati Homam, Navgraha Japam, and Rudrabhishekam would be carried out to celebrate the living legend’s century. The occasion would also witness an energising Durga Shanti Paat by hundred vedic scholars.

Noting the usual trend of birthday celebrations, a cake would also be cut to mark Murthy’s century of bliss. Impressively, this would be done by hundred orphan children.

The 1924-born mridangam player would take to the stage around six in the evening, where he would extend a tribute to music along with Vidvan Mumbai Dr Rajesh Srinivasan and a few other artists.

Poornabhishekam is a rare celebration, as only a few reach this milestone of 100 years of life. Also, the event holds a special significance as it takes place on the auspicious day of Guru Purnima.

It is for the very first time that the Sabha is hosting the 100-year celebration of a living personality, while it has observed the centenary anniversaries of past presidents and vice-presidents in their memory after their demise.

Music appreciators and kacheri attendees would know the much-celebrated centenarian for his Thanjavur style of mridangam. Murthy accompanied Bharat Ratna Dr MS Subbulakshmi for 60 long years from stage to stage and also played the instrument for her during her 1966 concert at the United Nations. In 2017, he received the prestigious Padmi Shri award from then-President Pranab Mukherjee. Now, with his experience and expertise, he not only plays the instrument but also teaches aspiring music artists and inspires them.