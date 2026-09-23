Mumbai: PAC Calls For Wider CSMT Entry To Ease Peak-Hour Crowding, Reviews Passenger Amenities And Water Quality

The parliamentary panel inspected CSMT during the evening rush as Railway officials briefed members on congestion and passenger facilities | FPJ

Mumbai, September 22, 2026: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday inspected Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) during the evening peak hour and called for a wider entry and exit point at the northern end of the station to ease congestion and improve passenger movement. The panel, headed by Congress leader K C Venugopal, also reviewed drinking water facilities, toilets, fans and other passenger amenities.

PAC Reviews CSMT Congestion

The PAC members, accompanied by Central Railway (CR) officials and security personnel, reached CSMT around 5 pm and inspected the station for nearly 30 minutes. After a brief session at the heritage dining hall, the members moved through the concourse facing the Harbour and Main lines, where commuters were waiting for suburban trains as the evening rush began.

PAC member and former Union minister Anurag Thakur, who was part of the inspection, said another access point on the northern side could help distribute the passenger load.

“A wider entry and exit on the other side of the station with the road outside will further decongest the station. It will also give scope to improve the amenities for commuters,” Thakur said.

He said the committee would also examine the need for longer platforms and additional railway lines to address congestion inside trains and stations.

CR officials briefed the committee on several infrastructure projects at different stages, including underground rail tunnels on the Central and Western Railway networks, station augmentation and measures aimed at preventing commuters from falling from moving trains. The PAC also inspected water vending machines and drinking-water taps at the station.

Passenger Amenities Under Scrutiny

The committee’s visit comes against the backdrop of concerns raised by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) over passenger amenities and drinking-water quality at railway stations. The PAC is examining the issue based on the CAG findings.

The team also visited the long-distance terminus, where several passengers carrying luggage were seen sitting on chairs and on the floor while waiting for trains.

A PAC member said the team discussed drinking-water arrangements during the inspection. The existing water facility at CSMT has a reported capacity of 750 litres per hour, while other facilities such as fans and toilets were found to be functioning.

CR Steps Up Water-Quality Checks

Central Railway said it has taken corrective and preventive measures following observations in the CAG report relating to drinking-water samples collected during 2023-24 at CSMT, Bhiwandi Road, Kalyan and Lonavala.

A CR official said subsequent samples were found satisfactory, with no E. coli or bacteriological contamination detected. The railway has also provided E. coli testing kits at concerned offices for periodic testing. CR is planning wider water-quality monitoring across its network, with arrangements proposed at around 20,000 points.

Officials said they are identifying old and worn-out storage tanks for phased replacement. Water testing at source and outlet points, centralised monitoring, accountability and scheduled cleaning of storage tanks are also being strengthened.

Also Watch:

The PAC will hold further discussions with Railway Ministry, Central Railway and Western Railway officials on Wednesday, when issues related to passenger amenities, sanitation, overcrowding and infrastructure are expected to come up in greater detail.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/