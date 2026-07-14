Mumbai: Paan Traders Protest FDA Action At Azad Maidan, Submit Demands To Minister

Paan traders gathered at Azad Maidan to protest the FDA's enforcement drive and submit their demands to the Maharashtra government | File Photo

Mumbai, July 14, 2026: Amid the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) intensified enforcement drive under Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, thousands of paan traders from across the state staged a protest at Azad Maidan on Monday, alleging the misuse of Section 328 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against small traders.

The Maharashtra Pan Vyapari Mahasangh claimed that although pan masala is recognised as a standardised food product under central food laws, traders in Maharashtra are facing stringent legal action.

Memorandum Submitted To Minister

Representing over seven lakh paan vendors, the Mahasangh submitted a memorandum to Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Narhari Zirwal, seeking the immediate withdrawal of the alleged misuse of MCOCA and Section 328 of the IPC against traders.

The memorandum also demanded revocation of the ban on flavoured tobacco products, an end to what it termed arbitrary FDA action, and steps to prevent alleged harassment by police through misinterpretation of food safety laws.

The traders further sought financial assistance on the lines of other state welfare schemes, collateral-free loans of up to Rs 10 lakh for pan shop owners, government or semi-government employment for one member of every pan trader's family, and the establishment of a Development Corporation for the welfare of nearly 10 lakh pan traders and around two crore people dependent on the trade.

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Mahasangh Cites Court Orders

Addressing the gathering, Mahasangh State President Ajit Suryavanshi said the matter is pending before the Supreme Court and maintained that two High Courts had earlier held that Section 328 of the IPC was not applicable in such cases. He urged the state government to ensure uniform application of the law and not treat Maharashtra's traders differently from those in other states.

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