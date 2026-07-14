Maharashtra Pan Shop Owners To Hold Protest At Mumbai's Azad Maidan, Demand End To Alleged Misuse Of MCOCA And FDA Action

Pan shop owners from across Maharashtra are set to gather at Azad Maidan to press for regulatory reforms and welfare measures | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 13, 2026: Pan shops across Maharashtra are expected to remain shut on Tuesday as pan shop owners stage a protest march at Azad Maidan, demanding an end to what they describe as the misuse of stringent laws and arbitrary action against small traders.

Statewide Protest Planned

The protest has been organised by the Maharashtra Pan Vyapari Mahasangh, which has called upon pan shop owners from across the state to participate in what it described as a peaceful and democratic movement.

The programme will begin at 11 am with speeches by representatives of the Maharashtra Pan Vendors' Federation, followed by an address by Ajit Mondhav Surwanshi, State President and spokesperson of the Maharashtra Pan Vyapari Mahasangh, at 12.45 pm. Media interactions are scheduled for 1 pm.

Key Demands Raised

The Mahasangh has alleged that the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and provisions of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are being misused against small traders, resulting in harassment of pan shop owners.

It has demanded the immediate withdrawal of such action and urged the authorities to stop what it termed arbitrary enforcement by the FDA and police.

Among its key demands is the revocation of the ban on flavoured tobacco products. The organisation has also sought financial assistance for pan shop owners on the lines of welfare schemes available to other sectors, including collateral-free loans of up to Rs 10 lakh.

The federation has further demanded that one member of every pan shop owner's family be provided employment in a government or semi-government organisation.

It has also called for the establishment of a Development Corporation to promote the economic welfare of nearly 10 lakh pan traders and the estimated two crore people whose livelihoods are linked to the trade.

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Appeal For Peaceful Demonstration

The Mahasangh said the protest aims to draw the government's attention to the concerns of pan traders and urged participants to maintain peace and discipline throughout the demonstration.

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