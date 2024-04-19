Mumbai: Owner Of Cafe In Malad Booked For IPL Betting On Rajasthan Royals And Kolkata Knight Riders Match

Representative Image | File

The Bangur Nagar police have booked the owner of Hookup Cafe in Malad, Nikhil Singh, 25, for alleged betting activities during the IPL cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. The case was lodged on April 17 under the sections of the Bombay Prevention of Gambling Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Police Raid Cafe For Illegal Betting During IPL Match, Singh Found Engaged In Activity

As per the police, they received information regarding betting operations being conducted at the cafe, which is located in a chawl at Devrukh Wadi, on April 16 at 9pm. Upon arrival, the police saw many young people gathered around tables, engrossed in watching an IPL match on TV. Singh was present during the visit.

Upon inspecting his mobile phone, officers found two cricket-related applications providing live match updates and statistics.

Police Uncover Illegal Betting Activity Linked To Singh's Login Credentials

Further scrutiny of the device revealed an active betting portal. When accessed using Singh’s login credentials, the police found 5.37 lakh points credited to the account. The probe also revealed WhatsApp conversations wherein Singh had engaged in discussions regarding bets with other persons and maintained records of transactions.

A case has been filed under the Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating and dishonesty) along with relevant sections of the Bombay Prevention of Gambling Act.