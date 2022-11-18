Mumbai: Overhauling of Dadar's railway FOB almost complete | FPJ

The repair work of the staircase at the southend foot over bridge (FOB)–connecting the Central Railway's platform no 1 at Dadar–is almost complete. Shut for overhauling on Nov 14, it's likely to be opened today. Subsequently, repair work of the opposite side staircase will be undertaken.

“Both staircases of Dadar station's southend FOB connecting to platform no 1 need urgent repairs as tiles and railings were damaged,” said the rail official. The overhauling of the opposite staircase will also be completed in the next 2-3 days.

These stairways are very busy as thousands of commuters take them daily. Most commuters going to the flower market prefer these staircases. Dadar is considered one of the city's busiest stations handling footfall of nearly 6 lakh daily.