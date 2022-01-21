Mumbai: Overall increase in city crimes, especially street, cyber and crimes against women

In recent data published by the Mumbai Police, it has been observed that there is an overall rise in crimes in the city. The city police recorded 64,656 cases in 2021, which was a whopping 13,588 more than what was recorded the preceding year. While the police attribute the rise in overall figures due to the addition of lockdown related offences.

The data also revealed that there has been a substantial rise in street crimes and crimes against women, along with other crime heads like murder, extortion, house break-in and motor vehicle thefts. The statistics show that there has been a 25 percent increase in crime against women and children.

Cybercrime in Mumbai, too, saw a rise, wherein it went from 2435 cases in 2,020 to 2,833 cases last year. The increase in Cybercrimes has been attributed majorly to the frauds committed through credit and debit cards, which saw a jump from 558 cases in 2020 to 1,075 cases recorded last year.

Despite continuous efforts by the police to spread awareness for cyber safety, the fraudsters keep on exploiting the easiest of reasons to scam the citizens in the name of lottery, Know-Your-Customer (KYC) or the recently found COVID frauds. Police appeal to the citizens to report Cybercrime at the earliest, as there is a 48-hour window, wherein the money can either be frozen in the account or reversed through the bank, keeping the money safe and intact.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 10:24 PM IST