 Mumbai: Over 95,000 PAP Homes Built In City Under SRA In 3 Decades, Says Official Data
The SRA has allotted thousands of rehabilitation homes to project-affected persons across Mumbai. Data shows 26,762 units were handed to the BMC and 51,888 to the MMRDA, while metro projects led to resettlement of over 11,000 families. Officials said rehab housing has been crucial for development, though demand still exceeds supply.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 01:35 PM IST
article-image
representative pic

Mumbai: Since it was set up in 1995, the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) has delivered 97,368 homes to Project Affected People (PAPs) in Mumbai, according to the official data.

These settlements were built under slum redevelopment schemes, under which private developers must construct additional rehabilitation units based on the population density of a slum. As per project needs and priority, the flats are handed over to implementing agencies, mainly the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), at Rs 12.5 lakh per unit.

From Slums To High-Rises, Mumbai's L Ward Grapples With Neglect Ahead Of BMC Elections
article-image

Recent PAP Rehabilitation Efforts

The SRA recently allocated 111 homes for families living illegally inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, a relocation effort that has remained unresolved for decades and has seen repeated intervention by the Bombay High Court. Officials, however, pointed out that although 111 families have been resettled, the total number of encroachments inside the park is believed to be in the thousands.

Additionally, 62 flats have been allotted to PAPs affected by the development of the Annabhau Sathe memorial in Ghatkopar. Over the last year, another 211 homes were transferred to families displaced due to the construction of the new Bombay High Court complex at Bandra East.

Mumbai Tragedy: 3 Members Of Family, Including 12-Year-Old Boy, Die In Goregaon West Slum Fire
article-image

According to an Indian Express report citing data on allotments, 26,762 rehabilitation homes were handed over to the BMC, while 51,888 units went to the MMRDA. Infrastructure projects linked to metro expansion accounted for the resettlement of 11,429 families, while 8,909 homes were allotted directly to PAPs by the SRA.

Officials stated that rehabilitation housing provided over the past three decades has been crucial in facilitating large-scale infrastructure development across Mumbai, even as demand for such housing continues to outpace supply.

