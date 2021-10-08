Mumbai: Over 87k vaccinated, a 24% drop

The number of registered beneficiaries who took the jab at Covid vaccine centres in the city dropped by 24 per cent on Thursday. According to the data, 87,229 registered beneficiaries were vaccinated on Thursday, as against 1,14,749, who were inoculated on Wednesday. Of the total people vaccinated on Thursday, 70,445 took jabs at civic-run centres, 12,879 at private centres and 3,905 at state centres.

A senior health official said India is one of the fastest and rapidly vaccinating countries. “But the government needs to speed up vaccination and strictly enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour in districts that are still witnessing a rise in cases,” he said.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 12:48 AM IST