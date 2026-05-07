Mumbai: Over 70,000 Citizens Participate In Census 2027 Self-Enumeration Drive; BMC Chief Ashwini Bhide Reviews Campaign Efforts

BMC officials review progress of the Census 2027 self-enumeration campaign across Mumbai | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 7: A total of 70,657 citizens across Mumbai have participated so far in the self-enumeration drive under Census 2027, according to official data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday.

Ashwini Bhide reviews census preparations

Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide chaired a review meeting on the ongoing census at the BMC headquarters, where she called for effective implementation of the first phase of the self-enumeration process within the BMC jurisdiction, along with intensified public awareness efforts.

She urged BMC employees to act as ambassadors of the initiative and actively promote participation in the self-enumeration drive.

Awareness campaigns to be intensified

Bhide also directed that awareness campaigns be carried out across public spaces in Mumbai, including bus stations, metro stations and railway stations, to ensure wider outreach and encourage citizen participation.

She further instructed that the self-enumeration portal for Census 2027 be widely disseminated to enable citizens to submit their data digitally.

Bhide emphasised the effective use of social media and other communication platforms to maximise outreach, and called for focused awareness drives in housing societies.

She also directed the health system, through health workers, to assist in spreading the self-enumeration link among citizens.

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Participation figures released

As per civic data, 24,285 citizens from Mumbai City and 46,372 from the suburbs have participated in the self-enumeration process so far.

The first phase of Census 2027’s self-enumeration exercise in the BMC area is ongoing from May 1 to 15, 2026, followed by the house listing and housing census phase from May 16 to June 14, 2026.

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