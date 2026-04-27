Census 2027: BMC To Use Bollywood Stars, Sportspersons To Boost Public Participation

BMC launches outreach plan for Census 2027 with celebrity support and ward committees | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, April 27: In order to increase the participation of the general public in the Census 2027, the BMC will give emphasis to publicity and dissemination with the help of influential people like Bollywood celebrities, sportspersons, etc. It has also formed ward-wise committees for extensive publicity, the civic body said in its statement on Monday.

Self-enumeration from May 1

The first phase of the self-enumeration will be conducted in Mumbai (BMC jurisdiction) from May 1, 2026 to May 15, 2026. While house listing and house census will start from May 16 to June 14, 2026.

Preparations gather pace across Maharashtra

Preparations for Census 2027 have gathered pace across Maharashtra following a government resolution issued by the General Administration Department on December 23, 2025.

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India’s 16th census exercise

This will be the 16th census of India and the 8th since independence, continuing a process that began in 1872.

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