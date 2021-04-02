Mumbai: Over 57K people inoculated in 24 hrs in city

For the second consecutive day more than 50,000 beneficiaries were inoculated on Friday. According to the vaccine data, 57,390 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of the total vaccinated, 56,118 were given Covishield, while 1,272 were administered with COVAXIN.

In the first week of March, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) began vaccinating elderly and citizens between the age of 45 and 59 with comorbidities. Overall, 4,000,000 Mumbaiites are above the age of 45 years, 2,300,000 are senior citizens, and 300,000 are citizens between the age of 45 and 59 with comorbidities, as per data collected by the civic body during the My Family, My Responsibility drive. Until Wednesday, 102,475 citizens between the age group of 45 and 59 years were vaccinated.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner incharge of BMC’s public health department, said they have received good response from all the citizens due to which they could cross 50,000 mark on Thursday.

“We expect numbers to increase more and our target of vaccinating 1 lakh daily will achieve soon,” he said. However the civic body urge citizens to follow all safety precautions and not to rush to a particular centre as the Vaccination drive will continue regularly and crowding at one place can be detrimental to the whole Vaccination drive.