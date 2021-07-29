Mumbai: Over 50,000 get the jab on Thursday across city

More than 50,000 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the city at the 414 covid vaccine centres. According to the data, 53,076 registered beneficiaries were inoculated, of which 42,653 had taken jab at private vaccine centres.

So far, 70.02 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the city since the pandemic outbreak, of which 53.25 lakh have taken the first dose, while 16.94 lakh have taken both the doses. Meanwhile, BMC stated that vaccination will be carried out at all government and municipal vaccination centres from 9 am to 5 pm on working days and information about the second day's vaccination will be provided through social media every evening at 5.30 pm.