Mumbai: Over 40 Animals Rescued After Massive Fire Breaks Out In Chembur Building; VIDEOS |

Mumbai: A major fire that broke out late Friday night in Chembur’s Vashi Naka area turned into a dramatic rescue operation, with over 40 animals, including newborn puppies, being saved from a smoke-filled residential building.

According to reports, the blaze is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit on the lower floors. The fire quickly spread upward, reaching up to the sixth floor and filling the building with thick smoke, posing a serious threat to both residents and animals trapped inside.

Teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and managed to bring the fire under control. Once the flames were contained, firefighters, along with local animal welfare activists, entered the smoke-logged premises to rescue the trapped animals.

Several Animals, Including Newborn Puppies, Rescued

The operation was particularly challenging due to extremely low visibility and rising internal temperatures. Despite the difficult conditions, rescuers successfully evacuated all animals, including several newborn puppies found huddled together inside a smoke-filled room.

Local activist Vijay Rangare, who documented the incident, described the night as 'horrific' but praised the swift and coordinated efforts of firefighters and volunteers. Another activist, identified as Nazma, assisted officials in locating the animals inside the affected flats.

One Female Cat Found In Critical Condition

While most of the rescued animals are reported to be safe and stable, one female cat was found in critical condition after being discovered unconscious on the terrace due to severe smoke inhalation. The animal was immediately rushed for emergency treatment by a volunteer named Siddhant. Activists also acknowledged the support of fellow volunteer Bakappa, who helped coordinate rescue logistics and medical assistance during the operation.

The building sustained major damage due to the fire and heat. Authorities are expected to carry out a detailed safety audit to determine the exact cause and prevent similar incidents in the future.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/