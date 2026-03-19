Mumbai News: BMC Under Fire For Not Issuing Birth Certificates To Children Born In Illegal Nursing Homes

Corporators question BMC over denial of birth certificates to children born in unauthorised nursing homes | File Photo

Mumbai, March 19: The issue of children not receiving birth certificates in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area was strongly raised during a Standing Committee meeting on Wednesday, after corporator Dr Saeeda Khan raised a point of order on the matter.

Corporators from both the ruling party and the opposition expressed anger at the administration and demanded immediate resolution of the problems faced by citizens.

Corporators raise concerns over missing certificates

During the meeting, members highlighted that several complaints had been received from different administrative wards of the BMC regarding children not being issued birth certificates. Dr Saeeda Khan raised the issue through a point of order, which was supported by Congress corporator Ashraf Azmi.

Dr Khan stated that if the BMC is refusing to issue birth certificates to children born in illegal nursing homes, it raises serious questions about how such facilities continue to operate and why no action has been taken against them.

She emphasised that regardless of whether a child is born in a nursing home or at home, it is the responsibility of the municipal administration to issue a birth certificate. She also said that any discrimination against a particular community is unacceptable and must be stopped immediately.

Illegal nursing homes under scrutiny

The Free Press Journal had reported in its March 15 edition on the problems faced by residents of Govandi-Shivaji Nagar in the M East ward. According to the BMC, 24 nursing homes are operating illegally, and the civic body has refused to provide them with birth certificate form books.

Procedural delays and documentation issues

Ashraf Azmi pointed out that earlier, a court order was required to issue a birth certificate if the birth was registered after one year. However, this authority has now been delegated to the District Collector. Despite this change, many people are still not receiving birth certificates even after obtaining the Collector’s approval.

He further added that many schools now require birth certificates that include both the mother’s and father’s names along with the child’s name. As a result, parents are being forced to make repeated visits to ward offices. In several cases, even when parents already possess an older birth certificate, officials are delaying the issuance of corrected versions.

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Administration asked to act

Corporators have demanded that the administration resolve these issues at the earliest to prevent unnecessary hardship for citizens. Prabhakar Shinde, Standing Committee chairman, asked the administration to look into the matter.

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