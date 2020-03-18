Mumbai: Over 2,154 applicants for 320 CBSE seats at civic school, may conduct lottery online, says BMC

Mumbai: More than 2,154 applications have been received for 320 seats of the first CBSE board Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) school at Poonam Nagar, Jogeshwari east, while there are 343 applicants for 320 seats at the ICSE board Mumbai Public School (MPS) school at Woollen Mill, Mahim.

Accordingly, the BMC had decided to conduct a lottery between March 26 and 28. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, the event is expected to be postponed to April.

Mahesh Palkar, BMC education officer, said, “We want to conduct the lottery round in front of parents, so we might have to postpone it to next month, so as to avoid a mass gathering in the current scenario. We might conduct the lottery online.”

Currently, around 250 parents are undergoing counselling sessions at CBSE Jogeshwari school every day while documents are being verified at the Mahim ICSE school.