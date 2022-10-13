e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Over 200 cleaners at CSMT station sacked without prior notice

Mumbai: Over 200 cleaners at CSMT station sacked without prior notice

Railway officials they said, "Contract of the old contractor is over, now we have appointed a new contractor as per policy guideline."

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 10:51 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) | File Photo
Around 200 contract workers engaged in the cleanliness of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) have been allegedly sacked by a new contractor. According to Amit Bhatnagar, leader of the contract workers association said that the workers were engaged for last four years and did outstanding work during the pandemic but the new contractor sacked them without any prior notice.

Ranjita Rajan (29), a resident of Mankhurd said, "I am working at CSMT since 2018, but on 9th October my supervisor suddenly told me your job is over. Cleanliness arrange of CSMT is given to another contractor, who will appoint their labourers "

"Not only Ranjita but several contract workers were also sacked, who were working since many years without a notice," said Sachin Jagtap, who also lost his job.

When connected with railway officials they said, "Contract of the old contractor is over, now we have appointed a new contractor as per policy guideline and now it's his prerogative to appoint the labourers".

