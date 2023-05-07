Mumbai: Over 200 auto drivers fined in 5 days for flouting rules | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: Following several complaints on social media regarding errant auto-rickshaw drivers, the Mumbai traffic police have swooped on 257 violators between May 1 and May 5. These drivers were penalised for violating traffic norms in Borivali and Bandra areas.

Of 257, 221 drivers were fined in Borivali, especially outside the railway station premises. Around 170 were penalised for refusing fares, three for carrying additional passengers, nine for wrong-side driving, six for parking in no-parking zones, one for driving without a license and 32 for other violations.

Similarly, outside the Bandra railway station premises, traffic cops penalised seven auto drivers for parking outside auto stands, 16 for entering the 'no-entry' zone, three for parking in no-parking zones and nine for refusing fares.

Over 1300 vehicles have been fined between April and May

The data further said that 1,357 vehicles have been fined between April 1 and May 4 at the SVP Road (Girgaon) from Opera Junction to Alankar House - a route infamous for bottleneck traffic congestion during peak hours. Surprisingly, the traffic police for the first time flashed these stats on Twitter. An official said, “Our motto behind flashing these stats is to make people aware of the consequences of traffic rules violations.”