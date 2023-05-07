Mumbai: Auto driver pulls out knife on biker in Goregaon, may lose licence |

Mumbai: The Mumbai traffic police on Saturday slapped a fine of Rs2,500 on an auto rickshaw driver for pulling out a knife after a fight with a biker in Goregaon. The police acted after a video of the incident went viral on Friday evening.

The police have also sent a request to the RTO for permanent cancellation of the driver’s licence. He has been identified as Abdul Sheikh, 45, a resident of Bandra East. Meanwhile, considering his dangerous behaviour, the traffic police have confiscated his vehicle.

An altercation broke out between a biker and Auto Driver.



Auto Driver allegedly pulled out his knife in front of the crowd.



Video shows auto rickshaw driver having a knife

In the video, Sheikh can be seen drawing out a knife from his pocket and threatening the biker during a verbal duel. Sheikh usually drives in his locality in Bandra East but on Friday he was in Goregaon driving a passenger. When he reached Motilal Nagar, there was a minor collision with a biker, following which the duo started to quarrel.

As netizens questioned the safety of passengers, traffic police tracked Sheikh with the help of his registration number. He was found flouting several rules, including not wearing a uniform. While the traffic police have registered a case under the Motor Vehicles Act, the Goregaon police are yet to take cognisance.