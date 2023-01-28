Mumbai: Over 10 lakh use Metro 2A & 7 in a week; a crore since April

Representative Image/ Video Screengrab

More than 10 lakh passengers have travelled on the Metro Lines 2A & 7 since the lines were made fully operational on January 20 evening, with a crore of people using the facility since these two lines were partially commissioned on April 2, 2022.

Metro Lines of 2A & 7 cater to Western suburb passengers

The metro lines have so far been independent corridors, according to officials of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and other experts. However, now the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has got the first metro network with all the lines connected with each other as well as with suburban train services.

Moreover, the Metro Lines of 2A & 7 cater to people in the western suburbs who have their workspaces in Andheri East and West or have to proceed to the eastern suburbs using Metro Line 1. Instead of boarding the overcrowded suburban local trains, people are opting for air-conditioned metro lines that are also economical.

22 trains providing 245 metro services on these two lines

The Metro Line 1 runs from Versova to Ghatkopar via Andheri, while Metro 2A connects Dahisar East with Andheri West on the Link Road and Metro 7 caters to people along the Western Express Highway between Dahisar and Andheri.

There are a total of 22 trains providing 245 metro services everyday on Metro Lines 2A & 7.

“More than 10 lakh Mumbaikars travelled by Metro within a week of it becoming fully operational and we have also achieved the milestone of one crore passengers since the lines were partially commissioned. People are now switching private transport to the ecofriendly Metro," said S.V.R. Srinivas, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

Metro becoming new lifeline: MMRDA official

“So far, more than 20,000 Mumbai 1 cards have been issued, which is a national common mobility card. Eventually, people can use this card in all the metros across India and on Mumbai city buses. There are also plans to permit shopping using the card. The Mumbai 1 card and application is the advanced step for seamless travel of Mumbaikars. Now the metro is not just a means of transport but is also becoming a new lifeline," said Mr Srinivas.

The Mumbai 1 card offers a discount on every trip. During weekdays the discount is 5% and on Sundays and national holidays it is 10%.