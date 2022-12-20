Mumbai: Outing for FIFA World Cup final costs 3-year-old his life | Representative image

In a tragic incident at the Garware Club House of the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night, when the World Cup final between Argentina and France was underway and several families had gathered to watch on the big screen, a three-year-old child fell to his death after losing his footing on the steps on the fifth floor.

Little Hridhyansh Rathore had come with his parents to the club where a screening of the final was held for members. The screening was on the sixth floor.

At around 11 pm, with the game evenly poised, the child felt nature’s call and so went to the toilet on the fifth floor with an older child, aged 11, who also wanted to pee. While returning from the toilet, Hridhyansh lost his balance and fell into the open space between the steps going all the way to the ground floor.

The grievously injured child was rushed to Bombay Hospital but the doctors could not save him and he was declared dead at 2 am. An accidental death report has been lodged at the Marine Drive police station.

Police visited the hospital and recorded the statement of the child’s father Avnish Rathore. A post-mortem was also conducted before the body was handed over to the distraught parents for the last rites.