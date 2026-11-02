Mumbai: Oshiwara’s Mogra Nala Bridge To Be Demolished And Rebuilt; Here Are The Traffic Curbs Announced

The Mumbai Traffic Police department has said it will put in place traffic restrictions and diversions in Oshiwara as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is slated to demolish and rebuild the Mogra Nala bridge.
The traffic police said in an official notification that the Mogra Nala bridge, which connects SAB TV Road with Link Road, will remain closed for vehicles in both directions till May 31, 2027. The authorities noted that the existing bridge has become dilapidated, due to which it will be demolished and rebuilt at the same place by the municipal corporation.
What Are The Traffic Restrictions On Mogra Nala Bridge?
A notification issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, Western Suburbs) Ajit Borhade noted that the bridge will be closed to vehicles of all types in both directions till the structure is rebuilt.
The notification also specifies alternative routes for light vehicles plying through the area.
Light vehicles travelling from Lokhandwala Complex Road on the southbound carriageway of SAB TV Road (Pramod Navalkar Marg) must take the first left from Hotel Empire and then take a right, and then proceed via Hotel Kalinga.
Northbound light vehicles on New Link Road must take a left turn from Hotel Kalinga and then take a left or right turn from Hotel Empire, after which they can proceed on the Lokhandwala Complex Road.