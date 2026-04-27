BMC To Demolish And Reconstruct Mogra Nullah Vehicular Bridge At ₹10.25 Crore; Lowest Bidder Quotes 24.39% Below Estimate | Photo Credits: Dhaval Shah, LOCA

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to demolish and reconstruct the vehicular bridge over Mogra Nullah. Following a competitive bidding process, Ten Construction India Pvt Ltd has emerged as the lowest bidder, quoting 24.39% below the estimated cost. The total project cost, including all applicable taxes, is Rs. 10.25 crore. The proposal has been placed before the civic standing committee for final approval at its Wednesday meeting.

Structural audit findings

In 2022, the BMC undertook a structural survey of bridges in the western suburbs, appointing M/s SCG Consulting Services as the consultant. Their structural audit report submitted to the civic body revealed that the slab of the concerned vehicular bridge was in a severely deteriorated and unsafe condition. In view of the critical condition, the BMC decided to carry out a re-structural assessment of the bridge and appointed the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) in 2024 for the purpose.

Following VJTI’s re-evaluation, repair and rehabilitation of the bridge was recommended. The BMC invited bids, with nine companies participating; however, the lowest bidder quoted 24% below the estimated cost, raising concerns over work quality. "The contractor’s justification and rate analysis were examined by the technical consultant, who confirmed that the rates are reasonable, fair, and financially beneficial to the civic body. Accordingly, the proposal has been recommended for acceptance, subject to approval from the competent authority," said a civic official. The bridge work is expected to be completed within 12 months.

The key specifications of the bridge are as follows:

Length: 14.595 metres (including 3.5-metre approach roads on both sides)

Width: 19.50 metres

Foundation type: RCC pile foundation of 1200 mm diameter

Structural type: Substructure comprising abutments and retaining walls with RCC deck slab supported on steel girders

Superstructure type: RCC deck slab with steel girders.

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