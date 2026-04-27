73-Year-Old Man Dies In Railway Accident At Ghatkopar Station After Being Hit By Slow Local Train On Platform 2 | AI - Representational Image

Mumbai: A 73-year-old man died in a railway accident at Ghatkopar railway station on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Balasubramanium Singaram Iyer, a resident of Tilak Nagar, Chembur.

Accident details

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the incident occurred at around 6:35 am on April 27 on platform number 2 (up line). The man was reportedly hit by an unidentified slow local train, resulting in severe injuries.

Railway officials, along with a porter, rushed the injured man to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar East in a private ambulance. However, the on-duty doctor declared him dead at 6:58 am before admission.

Missing complaint

Police said that the deceased had been missing since Sunday, and his family had filed a missing persons complaint at Tilak Nagar police station.

At the time of the incident, no belongings or identification documents were found at the spot. The body bore multiple grievous injuries. An inquest panchnama was conducted by the police.

The Kurla Railway Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). The body was handed over to the family on Tuesday after completing legal formalities.

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