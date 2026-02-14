Mumbai: Oshiwara School Parents Move Bombay HC After Management Announces Closure Over Rent Hike |

Mumbai: Parents of students studying at City International School in Oshiwara have approached the Bombay High Court after the management announced plans to shut down the institution from the 2026–27 academic year, citing an unsustainable increase in rent, according to a report by the Hindustan Times

The English-medium school, which has been functioning in the Oshiwara locality for nearly 25 years, recently issued a notice to parents informing them about the proposed closure. The decision, according to the management, stems from a steep hike in the rent demanded by the landlord.

Reason for the shut down

The landlord has sought a payment of around ₹50 lakh for the premises, a significant jump from the earlier monthly rent of approximately ₹35 lakh. The school authorities have claimed that the revised amount is financially unviable, prompting the decision to discontinue operations.

The announcement has left many parents anxious, especially as the admission process for the next academic year is already underway. Several families are now concerned about finding alternative schools for their children on short notice.

Parent Urge Education Department To Intervene

Parents have urged the education department to step in and address the situation, stating that students should not be made to suffer due to a dispute between the landlord and the school management. They have sought immediate intervention to ensure continuity of education. With the new academic year approaching, affected families are hoping for a swift resolution.

MNS Leader Intervenes

MNS Versova Assembly Division president Sandesh Desai visited the school premises and held discussions with the management. Desai warned that the party would not allow the school to shut down abruptly, especially if it results in academic loss for the students.

Desai stated that the party would launch a strong agitation if the management proceeds with the closure at the cost of the students. A delegation from the MNS met the school authorities on Friday to discuss the issue and seek clarity on the decision.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/