Mumbai: Opposition Accuses BMC Of Biased Fund Allocation, Questions ₹3 Crore Allocation To Former BJP & Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Corporators

BMC | File

The BMC has recently allocated development funds of Rs. 3 crore to the former corporators of BJP and ShivSena (Shinde Faction), alleged opposition parties, including ShivSena (UBT) and Congress on Monday. The Congress party has already challenged the alleged distribution of funds in the Bombay High Court.

"We need funds"

Sachin Padwal, a former corporator of ShivSena (UBT), said, "We need funds for toilet repairs, water pipelines, drainage, and several other civic issues in our ward. But we have not received a penny, while the former corporators of BJP and ShivSena (Shinde) got Rs. 3 crores in development funds. This is injustice to the citizens of our ward." Ravi Raja, the former Opposition leader of the BMC and senior Congress leader, said, "We have filed a case against the BMC, which is expected to come for a hearing soon."

Background details of situation

The five-year tenure of elected BMC corporators ended on March 07, 2022, after which Chahal became the sole authority responsible for running the civic body's daily affairs. On January 31 this year, he issued a letter to all the 36 MLAs, saying that they should submit proposals seeking development funds to the guardian ministers. The BMC has distributed around Rs. 480 crore to the MLAs and corporators of the Shiv Sena (Shinde group) and the BJP, said the Congress leader. Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal was not available for comment.