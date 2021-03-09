Mumbai: Opposing Teltumbde’s bail, NIA cites electronic evidence seized from Rona Wilson

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in its reply filed recently objecting to the bail application filed by professor and activist Anand Teltumbde, has cited electronic evidence seized from the co-accused Rona Wilson.

This assumes significance in the backdrop of a report of US-based digital forensics firm Arsenal Consulting which stated in its report based on analysis that the incriminating evidence found on Wilson’s computer was ‘planted’ through a cyber attack. At least 10 incriminating letters were planted in his computer, the report had said in the 22 months while his computer was compromised.

The agency has alleged that the professor under the guise of academic visits would procure literature on Maoist ideology during his international conferences which were then used for training purposes. The NIA’s reply stated that in relation to the Paris convention he attended, one letter from Prakash to Anand is recovered from the electronic data of accused Rona Wilson.

It says further that the recovered letter mentions ‘Anand’s visit to Paris for human rights convention to be held on 9 and 10 April 2018 and lectures on Dalit issue in order to give traction to domestic chaos’. The agency goes on to state that during this period the domestic chaos related to Dalit issue was only the Koregaon - Bhima incident. The reply said about the letter that it ends with exhortations to intellectual comrades to keep the fire ablaze.

The NIA’s reply further mentioned portions of the letter which speak about the allocation of funds to organize international seminars and lectures on Dalit issues. It refers to documents from the laptop of Rona Wilson which it claims reveal that Teltumbde had received funds from CPI (Maoist).

Countering his claim in the bail plea that he was not present at the Elgar Parishad conclave, it said his mobile phone location showed he visited the venue between 10 am and 12.30 pm.